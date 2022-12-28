Metawar Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $173.55 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $173.55 million and approximately $22.45 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.17 or 0.05233769 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00494482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.92 or 0.29298274 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00067924 USD and is down -12.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

