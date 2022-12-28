Chiliz Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $637.77 million and approximately $61.04 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,244 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

