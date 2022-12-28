Kava Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $239.73 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00068131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023245 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000248 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 361,389,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,384,438 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.?Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.?The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

