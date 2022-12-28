Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Lifted to “Buy” at DNB Markets

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 475.00 to 550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

