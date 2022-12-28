Prom (PROM) Price Hits $4.03 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00024160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $73.60 million and $1.92 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037344 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019920 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00225542 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.03263712 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,909,134.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

