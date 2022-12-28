Citigroup Begins Coverage on Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bouygues from €33.00 ($35.11) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Bouygues Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.79.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

