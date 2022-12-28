Coin98 Trading Down 15.1% This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $34.56 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.11 or 0.01475168 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007793 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017699 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00032457 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.06 or 0.01708670 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

