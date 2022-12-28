Stephens Lowers Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $68.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stephens from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.59% from the stock’s current price.

GKOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

GKOS opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.23. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

