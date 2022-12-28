BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Downgraded by Singular Research

BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Singular Research to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on BIGG Digital Assets from $1.08 to $0.81 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

BIGG Digital Assets Stock Performance

Shares of BBKCF stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. BIGG Digital Assets has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

BIGG Digital Assets Company Profile

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the digital currency in Canada. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

