Piper Sandler Cuts Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to $1.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of ACB opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.55. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 838.11% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 1,370.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

