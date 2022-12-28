Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Hysan Development Trading Up 5.2 %
OTCMKTS:HYSNY opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Hysan Development has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.
About Hysan Development
