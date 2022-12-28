Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKLI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akili in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akili has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of AKLI opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Akili has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 12.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKLI. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Akili in the third quarter valued at $26,011,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Akili in the third quarter valued at $13,056,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Akili in the third quarter valued at $10,545,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Akili in the third quarter valued at $2,403,000. Finally, Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akili in the third quarter valued at $556,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

