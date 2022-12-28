Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $39.25 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00068131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023245 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003974 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,358,953,120 coins and its circulating supply is 7,136,754,990 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

