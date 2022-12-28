Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys New Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Samsara

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $38,445.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,320 shares of company stock worth $5,025,141 in the last 90 days.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

