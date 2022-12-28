Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 800 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSP. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

