Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New $59,000 Investment in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cutera by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,985,000 after buying an additional 1,015,606 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 19,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 908,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 903,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 808.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 632,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,361,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,570,000 after purchasing an additional 478,832 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUTR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Cutera stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.38). Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 225.70%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

