Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New $53,000 Investment in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 349.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. Equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,423,602 shares in the company, valued at $149,192,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $844,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,813.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,423,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,192,242.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,294,079 shares of company stock worth $16,701,523. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

