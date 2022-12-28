Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys New Stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 13.2% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 592,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 75.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

NNOX stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,063.76% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. On average, analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.