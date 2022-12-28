Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 400 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $84,724,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,501,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $21,508,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC stock opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.73. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.