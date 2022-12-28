Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys New Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYTM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. Analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

