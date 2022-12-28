Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $27,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Biogen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 78.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after buying an additional 113,919 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Biogen Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $274.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.20. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

