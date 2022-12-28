Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New $27,000 Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on REAL. Raymond James downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on RealReal to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RealReal from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

RealReal Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $12.91.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.91 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

