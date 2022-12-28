Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after buying an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,663,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

