Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $112.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

