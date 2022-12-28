Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $14.05 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,047,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,456 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,968,000 after buying an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $24,988,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after buying an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 74,590 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $101.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.42.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

