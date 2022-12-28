Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

