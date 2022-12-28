Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $9.22 Million Investment in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,000. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust makes up 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 37.1% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 348,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 911,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 38.5% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 26,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.4% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IQI opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

