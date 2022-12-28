Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 335 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $6,702,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $206.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $264.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.00.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,126 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

