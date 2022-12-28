Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 700 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 11.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.5 %

CPB opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,747 over the last ninety days. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

