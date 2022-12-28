Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $259,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

