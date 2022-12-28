Jmac Enterprises LLC Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

NYSE TSM opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $385.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

