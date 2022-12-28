FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,382,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STIP opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00.

