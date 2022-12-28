FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,844 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 158.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.55.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.