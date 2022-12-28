Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,275 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 637,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 122,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 39,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.