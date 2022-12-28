Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 457 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %
Medtronic stock opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
