Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 2,884 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,652,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,229,000 after purchasing an additional 233,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 209,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 652.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 203,716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 200,479 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

