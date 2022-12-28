Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 11,469 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.29% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 177,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $78.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.66.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

Featured Articles

