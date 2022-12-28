Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 5,414 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.