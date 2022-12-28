Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,157 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 66.0% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 634.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $380.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.14.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.