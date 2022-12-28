Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 8,888 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.65.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $120.39.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

