Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $228,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $332.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.71 and its 200 day moving average is $319.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

