Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.4 %

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

NYSE RYN opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.89. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 203.57%.

Rayonier Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.