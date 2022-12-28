Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $316.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.