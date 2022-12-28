Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.28. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.35 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.77%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

