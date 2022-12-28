Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,521,000 after purchasing an additional 548,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,072,000 after purchasing an additional 699,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,174,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,926,000 after buying an additional 569,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIM. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

KIM stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

