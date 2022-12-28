Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Unum Group by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

