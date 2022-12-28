Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,329 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.