Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.