Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,675 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in FLEX LNG by 30.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.99. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Equities research analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLNG. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

