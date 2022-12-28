Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $96.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,404 shares of company stock worth $3,820,009. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.